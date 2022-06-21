KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 240,544 tonnes of cargo comprising 166,242 tonnes s of import cargo and 74,302 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 166,242 comprised of 98,826 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,097 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,155 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 60,164 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 74,302 tonnes comprised of 61,269 tonnes of containerized cargo, 160 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,913 tonnes of Cement and 3,960 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 9060 containers comprising of 4655 containers import and 4405 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1191 of 20’s and 1713 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 19 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1439 of 20’s and 948 of 40’s loaded containers while 28 of 20’s and 521 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

About 13 ships namely, Xin Shanghai, Wide Hotel, Aitolikos, Paniz, Yong Da 9, Dream Diva, KMTC Mundra, Northern Dexterity, Oocl Norflok, RDO Concord and V Rich were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,04 ships, Maersk Innoshima, SafmarineNyassa, Jag Lavanya and Chemroad Sakura left the Port on Monday morning, while 04 more ships, Marangas Asclepius, Pan Rapido, Maersk Cayman and Ken Star are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 192,295 tonnes, comprising 136,588 tonnes imports cargo and 55,707 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,667` Containers (1,943 TEUs Imports and 2,724 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Pike, SSI Victory, MSC Sindy and Wide Hotel & two more ships, Rosa and Caribbean carrying Mogas, Steel coil, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-1, QICT and LCT on Monday, 20th June-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022