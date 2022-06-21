KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 20, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== High Land Securities Flying Cement Co. 1,000 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 7.50 Backers & Partners Kohinoor Spinning 7,995,000 1.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,995,000 1.35 SAZ Capital Loads Limited 700,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 10.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani National Refinery 2,500 235.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 235.01 Ismail Iqbal Sec Nishat Power Ltd. 4,600,000 16.75 BMA Capital 1,100,000 16.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 16.75 Alfalah Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 175,000 83.50 MRA Sec. 175,000 83.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 83.50 Ismail Iqbal Sec Sui Northern Gas 2,000 33.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 33.55 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 15,150,500 ===========================================================================================

