Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 20, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
High Land Securities         Flying Cement Co.                         1,000           7.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000           7.50
Backers & Partners           Kohinoor Spinning                     7,995,000           1.35
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              7,995,000           1.35
SAZ Capital                  Loads Limited                           700,000          10.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                700,000          10.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani          National Refinery                         2,500         235.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,500         235.01
Ismail Iqbal Sec             Nishat Power Ltd.                     4,600,000          16.75
BMA Capital                                                        1,100,000          16.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,700,000          16.75
Alfalah Sec.                 Oil & Gas Dev.                          175,000          83.50
MRA Sec.                                                             175,000          83.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                350,000          83.50
Ismail Iqbal Sec             Sui Northern Gas                          2,000          33.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000          33.55
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       15,150,500
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

