KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (June 20, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
High Land Securities Flying Cement Co. 1,000 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 7.50
Backers & Partners Kohinoor Spinning 7,995,000 1.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,995,000 1.35
SAZ Capital Loads Limited 700,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 10.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani National Refinery 2,500 235.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 235.01
Ismail Iqbal Sec Nishat Power Ltd. 4,600,000 16.75
BMA Capital 1,100,000 16.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,700,000 16.75
Alfalah Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 175,000 83.50
MRA Sec. 175,000 83.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 83.50
Ismail Iqbal Sec Sui Northern Gas 2,000 33.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 33.55
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 15,150,500
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments