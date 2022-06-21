KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 15-Jun-22 22-Jun-22 22-Jun-22
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 17-Jun-22 23-Jun-22 23-Jun-22
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 17-Jun-22 23-Jun-22 23-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-Jun-22 24-Jun-22 150% (F) 44720 24-Jun-22
Karam Ceramics Ltd 19-Jun-22 25-Jun-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-Jun-22 26-Jun-22
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 20-Jun-22 27-Jun-22 44739
Millat Tractors Ltd 21-Jun-22 27-Jun-22 27-Jun-22
Treet Corporation Ltd 21-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 28-Jun-22
ZIL Ltd 22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 28-Jun-22
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 28-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 17-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 70% (F) 44727 44741
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
S.G. Power Ltd 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
The Bank of Punjab 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-Jun-22 30-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-22
Silkbank Ltd 23-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 NIL 30-Jun-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-Jun-22 30-Jun-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 29-Jun-22 30-Jun-22
First National Equities Ltd 23-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 1-Jul-22
Systems Ltd 24-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 1-Jul-22
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 25-Jun-22 1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 30-Jun-22 6-Jul-22 226.19% R 28-Jun-22
TPL Insurance Ltd 4-Jul-22 6-Jul-22 6-Jul-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-Jun-22 7-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 8-Jul-22 14-Jul-22 14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-22 15-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 8-Jul-22 19-Jul-22 44761
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
