Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         15-Jun-22   22-Jun-22                                   22-Jun-22
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd         17-Jun-22   23-Jun-22                                   23-Jun-22
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd              17-Jun-22   23-Jun-22                                   23-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                    10-Jun-22   24-Jun-22   150% (F)           44720        24-Jun-22
Karam Ceramics Ltd                 19-Jun-22   25-Jun-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd           20-Jun-22   26-Jun-22
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd   20-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                      44739
Millat Tractors Ltd                21-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                   27-Jun-22
Treet Corporation Ltd              21-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                   28-Jun-22
ZIL Ltd                            22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                   28-Jun-22
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                 22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                   28-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd             16-Jun-22   29-Jun-22
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd    17-Jun-22   29-Jun-22   70% (F)            44727            44741
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd             22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                   29-Jun-22
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd              22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                   29-Jun-22
S.G. Power Ltd                     22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                   29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd                   22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                   29-Jun-22
The Bank of Punjab                 23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                   29-Jun-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd           23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                   29-Jun-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd       23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                   29-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd             17-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd           22-Jun-22   30-Jun-22                                   30-Jun-22
Silkbank Ltd                       23-Jun-22   30-Jun-22   NIL                             30-Jun-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation          24-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd   29-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
First National Equities Ltd        23-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                     1-Jul-22
Systems Ltd                        24-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                     1-Jul-22
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd         25-Jun-22   1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd   30-Jun-22   6-Jul-22    226.19% R                       28-Jun-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                  4-Jul-22    6-Jul-22                                     6-Jul-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd         24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd          8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                   14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd        5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd                8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                      44761
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

