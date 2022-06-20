Balochistan govt postpones budget announcement at the last minute

The government of Balochistan on Monday postponed the budget 2022-23 announcement to Tuesday June 21 as lawmakers of the province failed to reach a consensus, reported Aaj News.

According to reports, the government was unable to finalise the budget as lawmakers demanded development schemes for their respective areas.

But the CM secretariat said the reason was that Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Biznejo is busy with the Balochistan Awami Party council session.

The government of Balochistan was set to unveil its balanced, relief-oriented and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday, with a total outlay of more than Rs620 billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is meant to present the budget in the Balochistan Assembly.

The government is expected to announce over Rs250 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme and the outlay of non-developmental funds for the next fiscal year 2022-23 is likely to be more than Rs 350 billion.

According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget. Balochistan is the only province that is not announced the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 yet.

The Punjab government presented Rs3.226 trillion provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 after much delay at Aiwan-e-Iqbal instead of Punjab Assembly as the treasury and opposition benches failed to reach a consensus on convening a session.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented Rs1,714-billion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 and announced that no new taxes have been imposed while some previous ones have been rationalised.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government presented Rs1,332 billion budget for financial year 2022-23 with allocation of Rs1,108.9 billion for the settled districts and Rs223.1 billion for the newly merged districts comprising areas of the former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA).

