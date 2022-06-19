ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
SAU VC advocates professional, language skills

Recoder Report 19 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, (SAU) Tandojam, has said that the world is developing rapidly; therefore after getting higher education, instead of wasting time waiting for a government job, students have to acquire professional and language skills, to make a place in the national and international market.

He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the “Finishing School Workshop” for final year students of the University, organized by Sindh Agriculture University, in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission Karachi.

He said that the university has started a finishing school workshop to train its students during their education, in which they are being imparted training in professional skills, job skills, and language skills. He said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has agri-financing and job opportunities for the students.

