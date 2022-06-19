ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Business & Finance

UBG leaders hail FATF development

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Leaders of the United Business Group (UBG) have said that this news regarding Pakistan’s about to exist from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is welcome news for the country and great disappointment for India which tried its best to put obstacles in the way of Pakistan.

Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Dr. Makos Player announced that Pakistan has fulfilled all the conditions and it will soon be removed from the grey list.

They said that the statement of FATF was an acknowledgment of the restoration of Pakistan’s international reputation and now more good news and achievements would be the destiny of Pakistan in the days to come.

Patron in chief of UBG S M Muneer, Chairman Shehzad Ali Malik, President Zubair Tufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and former Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik, Khalid Tawab, Mazhar Ali Nasir, Hanif Gohar, Tariq Haleem, Central Spokesperson Gulzar Feroze congratulated Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and also the former rulers of Pakistan on this great achievement.

The exit of Pakistan from grey list would be a great achievement, making Pakistan a great destination for foreign investment, they said.

