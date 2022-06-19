UBG leaders hail FATF development

KARACHI: Leaders of the United Business Group (UBG) have said that this news regarding Pakistan’s about to exist from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is welcome news for the country and great disappointment for India which tried its best to put obstacles in the way of Pakistan.

Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Dr. Makos Player announced that Pakistan has fulfilled all the conditions and it will soon be removed from the grey list.

They said that the statement of FATF was an acknowledgment of the restoration of Pakistan’s international reputation and now more good news and achievements would be the destiny of Pakistan in the days to come.

Patron in chief of UBG S M Muneer, Chairman Shehzad Ali Malik, President Zubair Tufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and former Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik, Khalid Tawab, Mazhar Ali Nasir, Hanif Gohar, Tariq Haleem, Central Spokesperson Gulzar Feroze congratulated Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and also the former rulers of Pakistan on this great achievement.

The exit of Pakistan from grey list would be a great achievement, making Pakistan a great destination for foreign investment, they said.

