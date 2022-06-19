ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Number of 3G, 4G users up by 1.14m in one month: PTA

Tahir Amin 19 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.14 million from 112.75 million by end April 2022 to 113.89 million by end-May 2022, says the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.25 million to 193 million by end-May 2022 compared to 192.75 million by end-April 2022.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 87.6 percent by end April to 87.67 percent by end May. The total teledensity increased from 88.74 percent by end April to 88.81 percent by end May.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 51.24 percent by end-April 2022 to 51.73 percent.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 6.222 million by end April to 6.068 million by end May, registering a decrease of 0.154 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 36.567 million by end April to 37.168 million by end May.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.357 million by end April to 3.272 million by end May, while the number of 4G users increased from 27.952 million by end April to 28.317 million by end May.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.696 million by end April to 3.613 million by end May, while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 21.216 million by end April to 21.494 million by end May.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.576 million by end May compared to 3.673 million by end April. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 8.761 million by end April to 9.052 million by end May, registering 0.291 million increase during the period under review.

PTA received 16,872 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of May 2022. The PTA said that it was able to get 16,659 complaints resolved, i.e. 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, 5,649 complaints were received against Jazz, 5,417 against Telenor, 3,528 against Zong and 1,478 complaints were received against Ufone. The PTA also received 239 complaints against basic telephony, where 227 were addressed during May 2022. Furthermore, 532 complaints were received against ISPs, where 520 were addressed.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by May stood at 16,087 where 15,904 were addressed i.e. 98 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA Telenor Jazz zong NGMS cellular subscribers 3G/4G 3G and 4G users in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Number of 3G, 4G users up by 1.14m in one month: PTA

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

FBR has played key role

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories