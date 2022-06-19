Number of 3G, 4G users up by 1.14m in one month: PTA

ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.14 million from 112.75 million by end April 2022 to 113.89 million by end-May 2022, says the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.25 million to 193 million by end-May 2022 compared to 192.75 million by end-April 2022.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 87.6 percent by end April to 87.67 percent by end May. The total teledensity increased from 88.74 percent by end April to 88.81 percent by end May.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 51.24 percent by end-April 2022 to 51.73 percent.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 6.222 million by end April to 6.068 million by end May, registering a decrease of 0.154 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 36.567 million by end April to 37.168 million by end May.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.357 million by end April to 3.272 million by end May, while the number of 4G users increased from 27.952 million by end April to 28.317 million by end May.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.696 million by end April to 3.613 million by end May, while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 21.216 million by end April to 21.494 million by end May.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.576 million by end May compared to 3.673 million by end April. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 8.761 million by end April to 9.052 million by end May, registering 0.291 million increase during the period under review.

PTA received 16,872 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of May 2022. The PTA said that it was able to get 16,659 complaints resolved, i.e. 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, 5,649 complaints were received against Jazz, 5,417 against Telenor, 3,528 against Zong and 1,478 complaints were received against Ufone. The PTA also received 239 complaints against basic telephony, where 227 were addressed during May 2022. Furthermore, 532 complaints were received against ISPs, where 520 were addressed.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by May stood at 16,087 where 15,904 were addressed i.e. 98 percent.

