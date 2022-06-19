EPD teams seal 15 industrial units

LAHORE: Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab teams on Saturday sealed 15 different industrial units during an operation against industries violating the laws and causing air pollution in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhpura and Kasur region.

According to details, raids were conducted by the anti-smog units constituted by the department a day earlier to take action against the air polluters. The sealed units include five steel mills, three scrap recycling units, three kilns and four pyro plants. These raids are being carried out on the special direction of EPD Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf.

