Air Chief addresses at Pakistan Navy War College

Press Release 18 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu addressed the course members of 51st PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore.

Upon his arrival at PNWC, Air Chief was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.

While addressing, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at Pakistan Navy War College. Air Chief commended Pakistan Navy’s valuable services in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country. While dilating on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, the Air Chief Marshal said that the pace of technological advancement in warfare mandates self-reliance in defence production.

He emphasized that our Armed Forces remain poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Air Chief apprised that Pakistan Air Force is a professional force having capacity to timely respond to any nefarious design against the country.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu commended PN War College for imparting professional staff and military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, Sister Services and friendly countries.

