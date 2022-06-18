KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 17, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
351,944,016 189,766,696 10,364,034,370 5,981,149,397
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,044,051,697 (1,250,333,772) (206,282,075)
Local Individuals 7,270,568,315 (6,840,070,053) 430,498,262
Local Corporates 3,454,927,816 (3,679,144,003) (224,216,187)
===============================================================================
