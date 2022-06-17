CBOT corn may test resistance zone of $7.96-3/4 to $7.99-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may test a resistance zone of $7.96-3/4 to $7.99-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $8.06.

The contract has broken a falling trendline and a resistance at $7.84-3/4.

The break opened the way towards $7.99-3/4. It is presumed to be riding on a wave c which could travel into a wide range of $7.96-3/4 to $8.20-3/4.

The uncertain part is when a pullback towards the trendline occurs.

CBOT corn may retest support at $7.58-3/4

Most likely, it could start in the zone of $7.96-3/4 to $7.99-3/4.

A break below $7.82-1/4 could trigger a drop to $7.72-1/2.

On the daily chart, corn could be rising towards $8.11, around which a wave b peaked.

The pattern between May 25 and June 15 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders, which suggests a much higher target of $8.60.

It might be the time to assume the continuation of the uptrend from $5.12-3/4.