Pakistan

UNHCR deputy calls on Bilawal

Recorder Report 17 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Deputy UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Kelly T Clements called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and discussed the Afghan refugee situation and the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, while speaking to the visiting Deputy UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the foreign minister emphasised the importance of sustained engagement by the international community in support of Afghan refugees as well as for the provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

He underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert the global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans.

While appreciating the assistance by the UNHCR over the years in looking after millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the foreign minister stressed the need for adequate, predictable, regular and sustained financial support from the international community for sustainable returns as well as for the host communities on the principle of international burden and responsibility-sharing. The deputy high commissioner thanked Pakistan for being an incredible host to millions of Afghan refugees over the past several decades.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees, and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return.

UNHCR foreign minister Afghan Refugee Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Kelly T Clements UNHCR deputy humanitarian situations

