PQFTL, WAADA sign MoU

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) signed an MoU with WAADA, to promote Takaful products through the digital medium. WAADA and PQFTL aim to make Takaful products, affordable, and accessible for the major part of the population currently not being served.

Azeem Iqbal Pirani (CEO, PQFTL), Ishaq Kothawala (CEO, WAADA) and Zeeshan Haider (Head of Alternate distribution & Banca Takaful), signed the MoU along with senior officials of both companies.

On the occasion, Azeem Iqbal Pirani (CEO, PQFTL) said “We are delighted to sign MOU with WAADA as this will benefit customers from choosing Shariah-compliant Takaful products with ease and upon competitive rates. The world is moving towards digital medium and partnership with WAADA will further enhance our reach and help us spread awareness about Takaful products.”

Ishaq Kothawala (CEO, WAADA) said, “Waada aims to make insurance and Takaful a simple product, affordable and accessible for the major part of the population currently not being served.”

