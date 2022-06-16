ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PQFTL, WAADA sign MoU

Recorder Report 16 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) signed an MoU with WAADA, to promote Takaful products through the digital medium. WAADA and PQFTL aim to make Takaful products, affordable, and accessible for the major part of the population currently not being served.

Azeem Iqbal Pirani (CEO, PQFTL), Ishaq Kothawala (CEO, WAADA) and Zeeshan Haider (Head of Alternate distribution & Banca Takaful), signed the MoU along with senior officials of both companies.

On the occasion, Azeem Iqbal Pirani (CEO, PQFTL) said “We are delighted to sign MOU with WAADA as this will benefit customers from choosing Shariah-compliant Takaful products with ease and upon competitive rates. The world is moving towards digital medium and partnership with WAADA will further enhance our reach and help us spread awareness about Takaful products.”

Ishaq Kothawala (CEO, WAADA) said, “Waada aims to make insurance and Takaful a simple product, affordable and accessible for the major part of the population currently not being served.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MoU signed PQFTL WAADA Takaful products

Comments

1000 characters

PQFTL, WAADA sign MoU

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories