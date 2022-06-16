Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
16 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (June 15, 2022).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi
-
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 20,800 180 20,980 - -
Equivalent
40 kgs 22,291 193 22,484 - -
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
