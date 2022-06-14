ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DG ISPR defends annual defence budget allocation, says it's been reduced

  • Military's spokesperson says India has been expanding its budget but Pakistan had not increased its allocation since 2020
BR Web Desk 14 Jun, 2022

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday defended the annual defence budget allocation for the fiscal year 2022-23, saying that the share had decreased if factors such as inflation and rupee depreciation were taken into account.

In the budget presented on Friday, a sum of Rs1526.6 billion was planned for defence services for 2022-23, marking an increase of 11.17 per cent from the current year. Total defence allocation for the next fiscal year (2022-23) is 15.8 percent of the total budget and 2.1 percent of GDP against 16.19 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, in the current fiscal year.

The original allocation for the outgoing fiscal year was Rs1.37 trillion which was revised upwards to Rs1483.9 billion. The defence budget does not include pensions estimated at Rs395 billion (and itemized under current expenditure) which reflect a 9.7 percent increase from last year - while other major defence-related procurements and strategic programmes are not itemized in the budget including the nuclear weapons programme.

In an interview with anchor Kamran Shahid on Dunya News show On the front, DG Iftikhar said that the money earmarked for defence services was based on the "threat perception, challenges, deployment, and the resources available".

"So [after] considering at all these things, the army hasn't had any [net] increase in the budget since 2020," the DG ISPR claimed.

IMF says Pakistan budget needs additional measures to meet goals

"When you look at inflation and rupee depreciation, it (defence budget) was actually reduced. It was 2.8pc of GDP last year and now we are at 2.2pc so the budget is continuously going down in GDP terms."

Comparing Pakistan's defence budget with India, DG ISPR said that the neighbouring country has been expanding its budget but Pakistan had not increased its allocation since 2020.

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

“If you look at the defence budget from an inflationary perspective, then it has been reduced. The budget of the armed force, compared to the GDP, is constantly going down,” said Maj Gen Iftikhar.

Talking about Pervez Musharraf's health, he said the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to the country.

“We have contacted his family. Once his family responds, we can make the required arrangements,” he said.

Talking about Pakistan and China's bilateral relationship, he said that the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent visit to China was very important, adding that Beijing has played an important role in increasing Pakistan’s defence prowess.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar Economic Pakistan budget allocated Pakistan China ties

Comments

1000 characters

DG ISPR defends annual defence budget allocation, says it's been reduced

Pakistan to receive edible oil shipments from Indonesia, Malaysia: PM Shehbaz

New all-time low for rupee, US dollar closes over 205

Govt accuses PTI, says funds embezzled during Imran Khan's tenure

Govt doesn't care about the poor: Imran Khan

Pakistan committed to expanding cooperation with Iran in energy sector: Bilawal

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

In a first: Pakistan's D.G. Khan to export cement to US: report

KSE-100 advances past 41,000, but volumes remain low

Pakistan's B2B platform Dastgyr grabs $37mn investment in Series A round

India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30 year high, makes rate hikes more likely

Read more stories