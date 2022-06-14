ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
Ogra team inspects petrol pumps for quality

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Enforcement (North) team inspected petrol pumps in the southern region of Punjab to check accurate measurements of oil, quality and price and to ensure the safety standards at various outlets.

About 40 petrol pumps of various OMCs have been inspected, samples of petrol and diesel were sent to a laboratory for quality check.

Show cause notices to be issued to the violators along with penalties as per law. Illegal oil agencies were also found against whom appropriate action has been recommended to the Punjab chief secretary. This process shall be extended throughout Pakistan.

The authority says that it has adopted a no-tolerance policy on the accuracy of measurement, quality, and safety at outlets. The action was taken on the grievances of the general public.

