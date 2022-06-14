Hamid, Shirani join hands with Imran

ISLAMABAD: In a breakthrough, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s two political bigwigs – Hamid Khan, an estranged PTI leader and Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani along with dozens of his key aides from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), joined hands with Imran Khan to fight against the “puppets of the imperialist powers”.

Better late than never as Khan finally realised that the ideological workers such as Hamid Khan, must not be ignored. Side-lining the loyalists of the party was the main reason Khan had to pay a heavy price when the turncoats rebelled against him in March this year when a no-confidence motion against him was brought by the opposition parties.

Talking to journalists after meeting PTI chairman, Hamid Khan said that “Mr Khan has realised that the old comrades were the genuine people”. “The party must not be run other than the real purpose for which it had been created,” he added.

Sherani, one of the most senior leaders of the JUI-F along with over 70 people also called on Khan and assured his full support in the next elections. The JUI-F Shirani group also announced a religious, as well as, a political alliance with the PTI in the next elections, saying there is no room for the “imperialist stooges” in a country like Pakistan.

He said that the nation under the leadership of Imran Khan will defeat the “Western and US stooges” at all costs as their lies the interest of the country.

