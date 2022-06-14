ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
WSSCA completes ADB-funded pilot project for disposal of garbage

APP 14 Jun, 2022

ABBOTTABAD: Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Monday has completed a pilot project with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the provision of two trash bins to 840 houses of Ward No. 11 of Abbottabad city with a cost of 30.5 million rupees for cleaning of garbage through a scientific methodology.

This was disclosed by the WSSCA spokesperson Omer Swati while talking to APP here today. He further said that the project was completed by the Oxfam GB and handed over to the WSSCA; the project was launched with the aim to discard the garbage by using modern techniques.

While giving the details of the water supply scheme Omer Swati said that we have replaced 3700 feet rusted water supply line and also reconstructed the outer walls of 12 water tanks in Ward No. 11 under the ADB pilot project. He said that we have provided two waste bins of different colours to each house of Ward No. 11 from where WSSCA sanitation staff would collect garbage on daily basis, while directing the masses about the difference in waste bins the spokesperson said that the Blue colour waste bin would be used for paper, plastic, bones and other hard materials while Green colour would be used for kitchen waste.

The spokesperson said we have also formed a community stakeholder group comprising 15 residents, besides these 15 members WSSCA also trained 100 women and 100 men of the community in environment, sanitation arrangements, water use precautions and household waste disposal at all levels. He said that we have also placed banners and posters at various places in Ward No. 11 and distributed pamphlets from house to house to remind and inform the masses about the drive.

He said that WSSCA has also provided special training to the sanitation staff working in the area and they have been provided good quality shoes, uniforms and other personal protection equipment, a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) is being set up at the Salhad Dumping Ground to dispose of the waste of Ward 11 so that compost can be made from the daily waste generated in the area.

