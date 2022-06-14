ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Gulf bourses in red on inflation, fuel demand concerns

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, in line with global equities as red-hot US inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, and a COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 2.7%, its biggest one-day fall in a month, dragged down by a 4.9% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The main index could see additional price corrections in the short term as expectations remained bearish, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 1.8%, with the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank falling 2.5%.

Among other stocks, Dana Gas tumbled 2.8% after the energy firm said that it was in active discussion with the Egyptian government to reach a deal on Block 6 North El Arish Concession.

The Qatari index closed 1.5% lower with almost all the stocks on the index in the red, including the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank, losing 2.1%.

According to Makarem, the market could see additional pressures if natural gas prices remain volatile.

“In this regard, the country is working on developing production capacity to benefit from current price levels and higher demand from Europe.”

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 2.2%, hit by a 2% decline in Al Rajhi Bank and a 3.7% retreat in Saudi National Bank.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, dropped almost $2 a barrel as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing dented hopes of a Chinese demand rebound, while worries about more interest rate hikes to control rampant inflation added further pressure.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 0.8%, with Madinet Nasr For Housing and Development sliding about 7%, to become the top loser on the index.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 2.2% to 12,053

ABU DHABI down 1.8% to 9,459

DUBAI lost 2.7% to 3,287

QATAR dropped 1.5% to 12,718

EGYPT lost 0.8% to 10,015

BAHRAIN declined 1% to 1,852

OMAN down 0.1% to 4,123

KUWAIT eased 0.4% to 8,225.

