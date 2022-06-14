Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
14 Jun, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 13, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.81929 0.81914 0.82686 0.05538
Libor 1 Month 1.28214 1.11971 1.28214 0.07288
Libor 3 Month 1.74471 1.62600 1.74471 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.31157 2.10929 2.31157 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.00543 2.77543 3.00543 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
