ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Indian shares fall over 2.5%, rupee hits fresh low ahead of inflation data

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares sank more than 2.5% on Monday and the rupee hit an all-time low as growing fears of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve roiled investor sentiment in the run-up to domestic inflation data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 2.6% at 15,774.4, its lowest level since July 2021, while the BSE index fell 2.7% to 52,846.7.

All eyes were on inflation data due later in the day. The consumer price index likely slipped modestly in May, but stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a fifth consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

“The Indian market’s valuations continue to be uninspiring, especially of consumption sectors and ‘quality’ stocks,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

“Financials remain one of the few patches with reasonable valuations, but they too will struggle if India’s macro-economic position was to deteriorate further.”

Indian shares log biggest weekly drop in a month on rate hike fears

Global peers were also lower on worries that the Fed would tighten its policy more aggressively after data released last week showed the U.S. consumer price index hit its highest in over 40 years last month.

Under pressure from a strong dollar, the rupee hit a record low of 78.28 to the greenback, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a more than three-year high of 7.60% as investors dumped emerging market bonds.

Leading sectoral losses in Mumbai trading, information technology stocks on the Nifty dropped 4.1%. Sector heavyweights Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services fell 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the top losers on the NSE, declining about 7% and 5%, respectively. The NSE bank index sank 3.1%.

