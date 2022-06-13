ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower; bailout package awaited

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

Sri Lankan shares ended slightly lower on Monday, as the country still awaits a bailout package from International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid its worst economic crisis in decades.

Industrial stocks drag Sri Lankan shares lower

  • The CSE All-Share index ended down 0.13% at 7,888.69. It fell nearly 2% last week.

  • Sri Lanka, an island-nation of 22 million people, is suffering from its worst economic crisis since 1948.

  • An IMF delegation will visit Sri Lanka on June 20 for talks as the country looks for a loan to deal with its economic crisis, the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

  • Trading volume fell to 43.1 million shares from 60.2 million shares in the previous session.

  • The equity market turnover was 777.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.18 million), data showed.

  • Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 14.2 million Sri Lankan rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 769 million Sri Lankan rupees worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares

