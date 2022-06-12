Next mayor of Karachi will be from PPP: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the next mayor of Karachi will be from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and there is enough capacity in the party to resolve the problems of Karachi.

“The Sindh government has decided that the domicile will be verified at the time of employment. Job is the right of local people and they should not be treated unfairly. The bill to activate the Public Service Commission will be passed in the Sindh Assembly on Monday.

“Local bodies are subject to the law and are in charge of serving the people. Parks, open spaces and playgrounds are being restored in all districts.”

The Administrator expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating the Rashid Rabbani Family Park in Clifton.

The Administrator Karachi said that all the parks and playgrounds in Karachi which were deserted or occupied in the past are being restored and renovated and opened for the citizens.

He said that today this park has been named after the senior leader of PPP Rashid Rabbani who has served the country and the nation. This is a tribute to him from the political activists of Karachi, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in the forthcoming budget the Sindh government is trying not impose new taxes. “From next financial year property tax will be collected by local bodies and it is expected that utility charges will also be included in electricity bills which will help local bodies to stand on their own feet,” he added.

He said that good decisions have been made to strengthen KMC economically, which will be made public after the budget.