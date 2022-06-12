ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 12, 2022
Govt releases supplementary grants for FY 2020-21 & 2021-22

Recorder Report 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Regular and technical supplementary grants for financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 were released by the federal government on Friday. The report contains all such expenditure which could neither be met from the allocated budgetary resources, nor could have been postponed during the relevant financial year owing to its peculiar nature.

According to the report, in other expenditure of the Housing and Works Division, supplementary grants was approved for Prime Minister Secretariat Rs155.3 million, PM House Rs106.6 million, Minister Enclave Rs96 million, Supreme Court building Rs223 million, Supreme Court Judges Residences Rs281 million, DRA Rs169.6 million, and interest-free loans under PM low-cost housing schemes and abandoned property Rs4.8 million.

Under the head of supplementary grants, the Petroleum Division for Prime Minister’s package on petroleum product prices (reimbursement of Price Differential Claims of Oil Marketing Companies and Refineries through PSO), Rs100.4 billion and provision of subsidy to LNG sector for industrial (incl zero-rated exp) Rs25 billion.

Rs275 million given for payment of attorney’s fee and other legal charges by the PIAC in connection with the Roosevelt Hotel Court case.

