ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Biden looking to address oil refinery capacity, White House adviser says

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at ways to bring in more oil supplies amid rising energy costs, including working to address oil refinery capacity, White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse said on Friday.

“He is looking for what he can do administratively, whether that’s working with oil companies and refineries asking them, ‘We recognize your back capacity challenges - what can we do to help you maintain your refining capacity and bring more oil online?’” Rouse, chair of the White House Council on Economic Advisers, said in an interview with CNN.

The White House is considering proposals that would tax oil and gas windfall profits, a U.S. official said last week. Rouse, asked about that tax and possibly lifting some China tariffs, confirmed that all options remained on the table.

“We want to do so in a way that is strategic and benefits the U.S. workers, U.S. businesses, U.S. economy writ large, but that is certainly on the table,” she said.

Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

Some of the ideas require working with Congress, she said.

Biden has come under intense pressure to ease price pressures, especially for gasoline, before November’s midterm elections with his Democratic Party’s control of Congress on the line.

White House US economy President Joe Biden oil refinery China tariffs Cecelia Rouse oil supplies

Comments

1000 characters

Biden looking to address oil refinery capacity, White House adviser says

KSE-100 closes 278.77 points higher in anticipation of budget announcement

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Azam and Haq take Pakistan to 275-8 in second ODI

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Read more stories