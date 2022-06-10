CBOT corn may retest resistance at $7.82

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $7.82 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $7.89 to $7.93-1/2 range.

The bullish momentum is exceptionally strong, as proved by the consecutive gains over the past few days.

The gain has been well controlled by a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $7.25-3/4.

A falling trendline points a target zone of $7.89 to $7.93-1/2. The 238.2% level of $7.70-1/4 seems to be serving as a limit to the current shallow correction.

A break below $7.70-1/4 could trigger a drop into $7.58-3/4 to $7.65-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the rise from the June 1 low of $7.20-1/2 may have been driven by a wave B, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from the April 29 high of $8.24-1/2.

This wave may end in the range of $7.81-1/4 to $7.95-3/4, to be then reversed by the wave C.