ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.42%)
AVN 74.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FNEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
GGL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.14%)
HUMNL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.79%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
PTC 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
TELE 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.63%)
WAVES 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 4.6 (0.11%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 6.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 99 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,976 Increased By 26.5 (0.17%)
CBOT corn may retest resistance at $7.82

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $7.82 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $7.89 to $7.93-1/2 range.

The bullish momentum is exceptionally strong, as proved by the consecutive gains over the past few days.

The gain has been well controlled by a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $7.25-3/4.

A falling trendline points a target zone of $7.89 to $7.93-1/2. The 238.2% level of $7.70-1/4 seems to be serving as a limit to the current shallow correction.

CBOT corn may extend gains into $7.75-3/4 to $7.82-1/2 range

A break below $7.70-1/4 could trigger a drop into $7.58-3/4 to $7.65-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the rise from the June 1 low of $7.20-1/2 may have been driven by a wave B, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from the April 29 high of $8.24-1/2.

This wave may end in the range of $7.81-1/4 to $7.95-3/4, to be then reversed by the wave C.

Corn

