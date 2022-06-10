Aamir Liaquat passes away

KARACHI: Famed television personality and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at his residence here on Thursday, according to the police.

He was 50. The actual cause of his death could not be ascertained immediately; however, investigations were under way.

As per details, Aamir was found unconscious at his home in Khudadad Colony and was rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Reportedly, Dr Aamir Liaquat felt uneasiness on Wednesday night but refused to visit hospital. It is said that his servant rushed to his room after he shouted in pain but the door was locked. The servants broke the door when they did not receive any reply from him.

Karachi DIG (West) Muqaddas Haider confirmed that Aamir Liaquat expired half an hour before he was shifted to hospital. The police officer said Liaquat’s condition deteriorated early in the morning after which he was moved to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

He said that there were no signs of torture found on Aamir Liaquat’s body. He added that initial reports show no foul play; however, the post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The Karachi DIG said post-mortem of the body will be carried out and the police teams have also been collecting evidence from the site, as well. Police said that they were now waiting for the medical report.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has adjourned the session till Friday 5pm after hearing the news of the demise of Aamir Liaquat.

Aamir Liaquat was a high-ranking TV anchor. He had joined the PTI in March 2018 and was elected as MNA from Karachi in the general elections held later that year. He had later fallen out with the party.

Aamir had earlier been a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and had parted ways with the party in August 2016, saying at the time that he would be leaving politics.

