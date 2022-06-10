ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PTI’s female MNAs mount protest outside parliament

Recorder Report 10 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Female parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday staged a protest outside the Parliament House. The PTI female MNAs who resigned from the parliament were led by Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab, and Maleeka Bokhari.

They staged a protest when the joint sitting of the parliament was under way in which important bills including the NAB Amendment Bill 2022 and the Election Amendment Bills were passed.

The protesting MNAs, as well as, other activists were carrying utensils, placards inscribed with “Imported government is unacceptable”. They chanted slogans against the government for rising inflation and the bills passed by the coalition government.

The MNAs including Aliya Hamza and Shauzab tried to enter the Parliament House by climbing onto the gates to record their protest. A heavy contingent of police reached the scene to avert any untoward incident.

The female protesters later managed to get inside the premises after the police opened the gate. After the entry of the protesting MNAs and other activists, security officials closed the main gate of the Parliament House.

The parliamentarians marched from Parliament Lodges and gathered at the gate of the Parliament House. The parliamentarians have resigned but they are still living in the Parliament Lodges as their resignations have not been formally accepted.

