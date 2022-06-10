‘South Punjab Secretariat’ of PTI govt nothing but mere lollypop: governor

LAHORE: Terming the ‘South Punjab Secretariat’ created by the former PTI government as a mere lollypop for the people of that part of the province, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the issues remained unresolved through such acts.

“The PML-N wanted Bahawalpur province and South Punjab province comprising D.G. Khan and Multan divisions and also got a resolution passed from Punjab Assembly in the past,” he said. “As per constitutional provisions, two third majority in provincial assembly and both the house of the parliament is required for the creation of new province.”

Talking to a select group of media here at Governor’s House on Wednesday, the Governor maintained that the PML-N has clear stance about creation of Bahawalpur and South Punjab provinces, but two-third majority in parliament is required for this purpose. However, he said PTI’s Shah Mahmud Qureshi is against the Bahawalpur province.

When asked about his priorities as Punjab Governor, Baligh-ur-Rehman said that education, environment, and climate change would be focus of his plans and he has already requested the VCs of universities to share their research on climate change.

He said he has issued instructions for permanent appointments to the vacant posts of dean of faculties in government universities. He said he has also directed the VCs to make permanent appointments to the posts of heads of departments in all departments.

He further said that the process of regular appointments in public sector universities should be completed immediately as per the rules and regulations and the report should be submitted to the Governor’s Secretariat within 30 days.

He also highlighted his services as federal education minister for unified curriculum and promotion of higher education. To a query, he said the PML-N believes that all the state institutions must work within the ambit of their constitutional role.

Commenting on the current situation, he said the government was taking difficult decisions in the interest of the country and the nation, and fruits of steps taken by the government would be visible soon. “Pakistan was going through a difficult period economically due to poor policies of the previous government which has made Pakistan economically weak today,” he said.

“Four years ago when the government was taken over from PML-N, the country was on the path of development, but today the government is faced with manifold problems.”

He expressed optimism that all the sectors would soon start improving again due to the hard work of the present government.

He said the government is aware of difficulties faced by the people and subsidized flour is given to the people across Punjab with subsidy of Rs 200 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022