ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Murray back in quarter-finals for first time in six months

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

STUTTGART: Andy Murray reached his first quarter-final in six months on Thursday as the unseeded Briton defeated Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) at the Stuttgart grass court tournament.

Murray won the opening set against his Kazakh opponent but had to come from 5-2 down in the second to clinch the win.

The former number one said his confidence is improving after defeating Bublik in one and three-quarter hours.

“It’s nice to be back at this stage,” said Murray who will take on top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.

“This was a solid win and I’ll try and push through to the semis.

“When I was down in the second set it was frustrating, I was thinking of what I could do differently.

“He hit some great shots - but some that you wouldn’t teach. The multiple drop shots were unexpected.”

Murray’s last appearance in the quarter-finals was in January when he reached the final in Sydney.

A win over Tsitsipas on Friday would push Murray closer to a return to the top 50 for the first time in more than four years.

Andy Murray Alexander Bublik

Comments

1000 characters

Murray back in quarter-finals for first time in six months

Economic Survey 2021-22: Miftah hopeful forex reserves will rise to $12bn after China payment

Economic Survey 2021-22: auto sector posts 54% growth

Economic Survey 2021-22: textile sector's growth slows to 3.2%

Joint session of Parliament approves electoral reforms, NAB amendment bills

Pakistan to raise salaries of govt employees in Budget 2022-23: Miftah Ismail

Pakistan to import 3mn tonnes of wheat including from Russia: Miftah Ismail

Reforms in Budget 2022-23 will please IMF, says Miftah Ismail

Economic report demonstrates performance of PTI govt: Imran Khan

KSE-100 jumps 0.44% on budget optimism

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

Read more stories