ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.03%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.42%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.75%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.82%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
PACE 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.37%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.66%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.37%)
TPL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.81%)
TPLP 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.3%)
TREET 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
TRG 78.60 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.62%)
UNITY 20.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.17%)
WAVES 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 45.2 (1.1%)
BR30 15,065 Increased By 272.6 (1.84%)
KSE100 41,965 Increased By 412.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 16,053 Increased By 176.4 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event after Musk job warning

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: Tesla was proceeding with an online hiring event in China on Thursday and added two dozen new job postings for the country, a week after Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric car maker and said the company was “overstaffed” in some areas.

Tesla plans to hold the event online starting from 7 p.m. Shanghai time (1100 GMT) and will recruit staff for “smart manufacturing” roles, according to an online post.

Tesla has 224 current openings in China for managers and engineers under that category, according to a separate post on its WeChat account, 24 of which were newly posted on June 9.

Among the posted positions are managers and engineers to supervise the operation of its 6,000-ton die casting machines known as Giga Press, one of the world’s biggest.

Tesla regularly holds such hiring events online in China, with the latest one held in May for summer interns. Tesla’s China revenue more than doubled in 2021 from a year ago, contributing to a quarter of the total income for the US automaker.

The Shanghai plant, which manufactures Model 3 and Model Ys for domestic sale and export, produced more than half of the cars it made last year and Tesla is also planning to expand the factory.

However, output at the plant was badly hit by Shanghai’s two-month COVID-19 lockdown that saw it halt work for 22 days and later struggle to return to full production.

Prior to this, Tesla had planned to ramp up production at the plant to 22,000 cars a week by mid-May. Musk, the chief executive, said in an email seen by Reuters last week that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needed to cut 10% of staff at the electric car maker.

The email was titled “pause all hiring worldwide”. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become “overstaffed in many areas” but added that “hourly headcount will increase”.

However on Saturday he backed away from the emails, saying total headcount would increase over the next 12 months and the number of salaried staff should be little changed.

BYD executive says it will supply batteries to Tesla ‘very soon’

Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China. Musk last month compared US workers to those in China, saying American workers tended to try to avoid going to work whereas Chinese workers would not leave the factories. “They will be burning the 3 a.m. oil,” he said at a conference of Chinese workers.

China Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event after Musk job warning

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories