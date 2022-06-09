Charges against Gill’s wife: PTI, PML-N leaders trade barbs, level serious allegations against each other

ISLAMABAD: Senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) traded barbs and levelled serious allegations during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday while discussing allegations against the wife of former special assistant to prime minister Shahbaz Gill.

The meeting of the Standing Committee started under the chairmanship of Senator Afnan Ullah Khan in the absence of Chairman Committee Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen. When it came to the scholarship item regarding PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s wife Izza Asad Rasool, the Acting Chairman Committee sought a briefing from the Ministry of Science and Technology officials on the matter.

Senator Humayun Mohmand said the issue of Rasool should be discussed in her presence and secondly the committee could not discuss an individual’s case. The committee chairman said that Rasool took money for the scholarship but did not complete the degree and has to pay $0.2 million.

The chairman of the committee suggested that Rasool be called to the meeting or asked to answer questions via video link, adding that she had wasted the university’s money.

Faraz called the issue a “political one” and said there were many other cases like that of Rasool’s and a list should be drawn up instead of focusing on only one case. Khan then accused Faraz of defending corruption for the last four years.

“You are the wrong person to head the committee,” Faraz shot back, adding Khan was only doing politics. “Who are you? No one knows you,” Khan retorted, claiming that Faraz became a senator by giving money and due to his use of foul language. Faraz then called Khan a “disgusting person”, before storming out.

Later in the meeting, the matter of scholarship given to Izza Asad Rasool was deferred, as the committee could not come to a consensus whether the matter should be discussed as an individual or along with other defaulters of like cases, arguments prevailed however the committee members did not agree, subsequently, the meeting was postponed.

Another point of contention was the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), which the chairman noted had not shifted its headquarters to Islamabad. Faraz replied that the committee had earlier voted to relocate the headquarters.

But officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology added that if a new law had been passed for the transfer then no one had informed them.

Senator Faraz also complained that three names had been forwarded to the cabinet for the head of the PSQCA, but no appointment had been made.

Afnan Ullah Khan added that recently he had powdered milk in his tea and fell ill. To which, the officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology explained that there was a difference between tea whiteners and powdered milk.

Briefing by the secretary MoST on the working and performance of the PSQCA with special reference to the discussion on the legislative and administrative measures taken for the improvement in standards and quality control mechanism was taken up by the Committee.

The ministry informed the committee that amendments have been made in Pakistan Conformity Assessment Rules, 2011, for ease of doing business which included the reduction of number of inspections from 04 -02 per annum and reduction in licence issuance timeline from 45 days to 28 days. The committee was briefed on the promotion of officers for BS 17 to 19 which is under process and informed that recruitments to fill up the manpower gap have also been initiated.

The committee was also briefed on the steps taken for ease of doing business. The committee was informed that in compliance of the decision of the Council of Common Interest, PSQCA harmonized 580 food standards with provincials’ food authorities. It was also apprised that 443 standards have been developed in 2021-2022.

The committee directed the PSQCA to take notice of the advertisement of Blueband margarine which is sold as butter and used by children and adults on large scale affecting their health. The committee also pointed out other tea whiteners mistaken for milk products and directed to redress the issue.

The committee also took a briefing on the ongoing and completed projects in PSQCA (budgetary allocation and utilization of PSDP funds for the last two years.

Briefing on the establishment of directorates by the PSQCA at Quetta, its current status, and reasons for the delay was also given to the committee. It was informed that due to the pending recruitment process, the deputy director for Quetta was not hired. The Quetta office is monitored by CA South Karachi. However, the in-charge officer was allowed to work as Deputy Director on OPS, the Quetta Directorate is working smoothly as per board decision

Briefing on all employees working in PSQCA on deputation, regular, contract basis identifying their names, CNIC numbers, grades provinces and also identifying grade-wise and province wise vacant posts was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by senators, Shibli Faraz, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Fawzia Arshad, Sana Jamali, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, and Kamran Murtaza.

Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology and senior officers of other attached departments were also in attendance.

