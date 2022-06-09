ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.4%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 72.79 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.69%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.34%)
TELE 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.17%)
TREET 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
TRG 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,128 Increased By 9.1 (0.22%)
BR30 14,845 Increased By 52.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 119.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 60.8 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz says delegation from Britain expected

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is expecting a delegation from Britain very soon to bring Pakistan and Britain closer on trade and business.

While speaking at the ceremony of completion of 75 Coronation Ceremony of British Queen Elizabeth at British High Commission on Wednesday, the prime minister said that he has spoken to British prime minister on Tuesday to bring the two countries together in trade and business and Pakistan is expecting a British delegation soon.

The prime minister said that the Department of International Development (DFID) contributed 600 million pounds to Pakistan. All the provinces including Punjab and Pakistan benefited hugely from programme it was about primary education and mother-child healthcare and many other interventions.

Students, girls and boys were empowered through skilled training and now they are in thousands, building Pakistan and this was what Britain-Pakistan entire cooperation about.

The premier extended felicitation on behalf of the people of Pakistan for the Queen and stated that she is a symbol of unity for the Commonwealth family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister British High Commission Britain delegation Pakistan and Britain

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz says delegation from Britain expected

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories