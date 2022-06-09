Shehbaz says delegation from Britain expected

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is expecting a delegation from Britain very soon to bring Pakistan and Britain closer on trade and business.

While speaking at the ceremony of completion of 75 Coronation Ceremony of British Queen Elizabeth at British High Commission on Wednesday, the prime minister said that he has spoken to British prime minister on Tuesday to bring the two countries together in trade and business and Pakistan is expecting a British delegation soon.

The prime minister said that the Department of International Development (DFID) contributed 600 million pounds to Pakistan. All the provinces including Punjab and Pakistan benefited hugely from programme it was about primary education and mother-child healthcare and many other interventions.

Students, girls and boys were empowered through skilled training and now they are in thousands, building Pakistan and this was what Britain-Pakistan entire cooperation about.

The premier extended felicitation on behalf of the people of Pakistan for the Queen and stated that she is a symbol of unity for the Commonwealth family.

