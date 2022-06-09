ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.69%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,848 Increased By 55.6 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,694 Increased By 140.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,936 Increased By 59.4 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US looking to reconfigure China tariffs in ‘coming weeks’: Yellen

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States is considering lifting some of the punitive Trump-era tariffs imposed on China in an effort to ease surging inflation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday.

US tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports will begin to expire in July, unless renewed, and President Joe Biden has faced growing calls to get rid of the so-called “Section 301” duties to help combat the highest inflation in over four decades.

Yellen told lawmakers the administration would provide more information “in coming weeks” on the tariff plans.

Biden’s inherited the tariffs imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump beginning in 2018 to combat China’s trade practices, but has been slow to make changes.

Yellen said while Beijing was “guilty of unfair trade practices,” the measures “really weren’t designed to serve our strategic interests.”

The higher costs “ended up being paid by Americans, not by the Chinese, hurt American consumers and businesses,” Yellen said in testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Biden administration is looking at how the punitive duties can be “reconfigured in a way that would be more strategic,” she said.

“In the coming weeks, we expect I can give you a firm timeline, but with respect to the exclusion process and tariffs. That’s something that’s under active consideration.”

US prices for food and gasoline have spiked due to supply chain blockages brought on by Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates in an attempt to combat inflation.

Supporters argue that ending the tariffs on China would help ease price pressures by making imports cheaper.

Successive rounds of tariffs imposed by Trump eventually covered about $350 billion in annual imports from China in retaliation for Beijing’s theft of American intellectual property and forced transfer of technology.

United States Janet Yellen China tariffs US tariffs Chinese imports

Comments

1000 characters

US looking to reconfigure China tariffs in ‘coming weeks’: Yellen

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories