Four Gunned Down In Kala Shah Kaku

INP 09 Jun, 2022

SHEIKHUPURA: Unidentified armed men on Wednesday opened fire on a vehicle near Sheikhupura at GT Road and killed four people.

According to police, the incident occurred near Kala Shah Kaku in Sheikhupura and the suspects intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on it. Four people died in the incident, the police said without revealing their identities and the motive behind the incident. It later emerged that the four belonged to Jutt group and were returning from a court hearing when they were fired upon by their rivals.

