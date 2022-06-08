Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issues LOIs to EnerTech for green hydrogen projects

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its bid to promote renewable energy has issued three letters of intent (LOIs) to EnerTech Holding, a subsidiary of Kuwait Investment Authority, for green hydrogen and urban development projects.

The development comes after EnerTech signed multiple Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with the KPK government at Dubai Expo 2020, for the development and implementation of green hydrogen, urban development, food processing, and integrated tourism zones (ITZs).

EnerTech, a subsidiary of the National Technology and Enterprise Company (NTEC), which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), is currently involved in the development of green hydrogen and part of a consortium developing the world’s largest (25GW) green hydrogen project—worth $30bn.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan remarked, “This will go a long way towards ushering in new frontiers of cutting edge technologies in renewable energy and marks a new dawn of sustainable urban development in KP as envisaged by the government.”

“These investments will promote development and generate employment in the province,” he added.

The Kuwaiti company plans to establish two green hydrogen projects in KPK, which will be based on run-of-the-river hydel plants of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia. The proposed projects sites include Matiltan hydropower project of 84 MW in Chitral and Lawi hydropower project of 69 MW in Swat.

Apart from the power projects, EnerTech also plans to build an environment-friendly city in the province.

Given the challenges of climate change, skyrocketing prices of conventional fuels, sustainable urban development, and food security, such investments signify a fundamental transition for the province,