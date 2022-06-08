ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
ASC 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 72.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
GGL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.86%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.76%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.67%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
TRG 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.17%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 14,791 Increased By 132.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 41,509 Decreased By -59.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,827 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil: Bulls and more bulls

BR Research 08 Jun, 2022

There is nothing doing at the oil market, which continues to be tight. What would be usually considered a big deal in usual circumstances, became largely a non-event, as the market was unimpressed by Opec+ decision to ramp up production. Recall that Saudi led Opec+ that includes Russia had gradually bene unwinding the production cuts to the tune of 0.43 million barrels a day for the last three months.

The production increase for the next two months has now been promised at 0.65 million tons – 50 percent higher than last three months. That is around 0.8 percent of world oil demand, but that proved insufficient to tame the oil market bulls. In fact, the market responded with a $2/bbl rally, just to put the displeasure on record.

Not that there is not confidence out there in Opec’s ability to keep its promise. If anything, the cartel has overdelivered against odds, sticking to the plans, with the leaders making up for delays faced by smaller contributors in the recent past. The compliance level has been close to 100 percent since the production freeze took place during peak Covid.

The market participants opine the impact of Opec’s decision is insufficient to counter the next bull run, as global demand slowdown is not as imminent as was feared earlier. Europe has also finalized plans to ban more than 90 percent of oil import from Russia by the end of Q3 2022. That takes a sizeable chunk out of the global oil market. Mind you, Russia is still a major player as bans and sanctions are not in full force.

On top of that, the market leader, Saudi Arabia, seeing the rising premiums in the oil refining market, has raised the price of Saudi basket of oil variants. And that too, right after Opec+ decision to pump more oil for next two months. The signaling from the Kingdom further strengthens the long-held belief in the market that Opec takes back what it gives in – almost always.

On the other spectrum, USA’s rapid drawdown of its strategic reserves is seen by many, as a sign of tougher times to come as regards supply. The USA is doing its bit to keep the pump prices from going out of control, to avoid a situation where there are no buyers at gasoline stations. In doing so, the reserve drawdown has increased, adding the risk premium for the near future, which is likely to coincide with Russian oil facing sterner sanctions than today.

China is gradually making a comeback too, after yet another Covid hiccup. And the return is proving to be swifter than the last time, which will likely keep pressure on Brent and WTI. Countries like Pakistan can only watch in hope from the distance. Things continue to look bullish in the oil market.

OPEC+ OPEC Saudi Arabia Oil oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Oil: Bulls and more bulls

Rupee makes recovery against US dollar during intra-day trading

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

Read more stories