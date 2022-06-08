British diplomat lauds SIUT services

KARACHI: British Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis greatly lauded the phenomenal progress made by the SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) during past five decades in providing free health care to population at large.

The British diplomat who paid a visit to the Institute on Tuesday said the bonds of cooperation and understanding between Britain and Pakistan in the field of medical education and health care are not only old but very solid.

He reminded that a large number of medical professionals serving in NHS (National Health Services) of Britain hail from Pakistan. He particularly mentioned that a good number of doctors who are rendering valuable services in his country are graduates of Dow Medical College Karachi.

Mike Nithavarianakis, however, stressed the need of strengthening the field of nursing as nursing profession play a significant role in health delivery system. Stressing the need of exploring the avenues of professional development between the two countries, he said this area can be further developed with mutual understanding.

He complimented the Dr Adib Rizvi Director SIUT and his team for rendering remarkable service to society on the philosophy based on free medical care to all with dignity and without any discrimination.

Earlier, Dr Adib Rizvi welcomed the distinguished guest and informed that philosophy of “free medical care to all” was adopted by him after experiencing the scheme in the NHS during his postgraduate studies in Britain. He also apprised the history and journey of SIUT during past fifty years.

Dr Naqi Zaffar who also spoke on the occasion and gave a presentation which explained the salient features of the hospital activities and also the landmarks achieved during past fifty years. Later he escorted the guest, who went round various section of the hospital.

