LIBOR interbank offered rates
08 Jun, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 07, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.82143 0.82557 0.82686 0.05463
Libor 1 Month 1.15971 1.06157 1.15971 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.66500 1.58043 1.66500 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.18800 2.06886 2.18800 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.85229 2.69757 2.85229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
