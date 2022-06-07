ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
US stocks fall on World Bank forecast, weak Target outlook

AFP 07 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday as the World Bank slashed its global growth outlook and Target warned of lower profits in the current quarter.

The World Bank cut its growth estimate for the global economy to 2.9 percent, 1.2 percentage points below the January forecast, in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has sent grain and oil prices soaring.

Meanwhile, big-box chain Target trimmed its second-quarter operating profit margin to around two percent, from the prior projection of 5.3 percent.

US stocks open week on positive note

The retailer said it was canceling orders and undertaking heavy markdowns due to excess inventory some of which arrived late because of supply chain problems. Shares fell 5.3 percent.

Other retailers also tumbled due to the concern that Target’s price cuts will lead to heavy promotional activity, hindering profits.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6 percent at 32,717.28.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent to 4,100.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also declined 0.5 percent to 12,004.58.

Among retailers, Kohl’s was a rare gainer, piling on 9.0 percent after confirming it is in talks to be acquired by Franchise Group.

World Bank US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average WallStreet S&P500

