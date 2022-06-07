Govt restores Saturday holiday in government offices

The government decided on Tuesday to restore weekly days off on Saturdays in government offices amid the rising prices of petroleum products, Aaj News reported.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the Power Division also presented a summary for the closure of markets by 7pm but no decision was made on it.

After assuming office last month, Shehbaz said government offices will only shut for one day in the week instead of two, and will open at 8am instead of 10 am.

He said the PM’s Office and government-run offices will start work at sharp 8am instead of 10am, and there will be only one official weekly holiday on Sunday.

Previously both Saturday and Sunday were off.

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had suggested two holidays a week to overcome the energy crisis.

He said this would reduce traffic on roads, save oil and electricity and promote a "culture of austerity".

Government-run offices to remain open six days a week

Meanwhile, the cabinet also discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country and was briefed about the energy issues facing the country and ways to reduce load-shedding.