ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.8%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.63%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.13%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
TRG 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.37%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,117 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,703 Decreased By -90.7 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,579 Increased By 1.4 (0%)
KSE30 15,858 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends flat; US inflation concerns weigh

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index gave up most of its gains to end flat on Tuesday as a rally by automakers and energy related shares was overshadowed by concerns about US inflation and interest rate rises.

The index inched up 0.1% to 27,943.95, after crossing the 28,000-mark for the first time since March 31.

The broader Topix rose 0.41% to 1,947.03.

“The Japanese market is better positioned than the US market but the main players in Japan are foreigners, and they do not want to make bets when the US is tightening monetary policy,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“There will be a solid demand for stocks in Japan, as domestic companies have set aside a lot of cash to buy back their own shares.” Automakers rose after the dollar jumped versus the yen. It was helped higher by expectations of persistent inflation pushing up US bond yields.

Japan’s Nikkei retreats from 6-week high as Astellas, Sony drag

Mazda Motor climbed 4.17% and was the top gainer among shares in the Nikkei. Honda Motor rose 2.52% and Toyota Motor gained 1.27%.

The auto and parts makers sub-index rose 1.55%. Oil explorers advanced 2.99%.

Theirs was the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, supported by oil prices inching higher.

Heavyweight chip-related stocks weighed on the Nikkei, with Tokyo Electron losing 2.11% and Advantest sliding 2.51%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries lost 4.36% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei after the heavy machinery maker said there had been misconduct at a subsidiary.

Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends flat; US inflation concerns weigh

Govt expects slowdown in FY23 growth

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in May down 23% month-on-month

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

Former president Ashraf Ghani unlikely to have fled Kabul with millions: US watchdog

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Read more stories