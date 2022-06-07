PTI MNA warns of suicide attack if Imran harmed

ISLAMABAD: Attaullah, a diehard ex-lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday threatened “those who run the country” with a suicide attack, if anything happened to his party chairman, Imran Khan.

In a video message which went viral on social media, where the former MNA could be seen saying: “I’ll be the first suicide bomber,” threatening the incumbent rulers of extreme consequences if they “even touched a hair on Imran Khan’s head”.

He warned that he would not let the government leaders or their offspring live, adding no one would be spared if anything happened to Imran Khan.

He further claimed that thousands of party workers were also ready to carry out “suicide attacks” in case of any harm to the PTI chairman.

Attaullah, elected from Karachi NA-250 (Karachi-West III) in 2018 on a PTI ticket, posted a video clip on Twitter to make clear his intention in case Khan was harmed.

The threat from the ex-PTI MNA at a time when senior PTI leader Babar Awan said that “Imran Khan’s life is in danger during the last 24 hours”, adding the workers of the PTI should come out to protect their leader.

The supporters of the PTI chairman have time and again warned of a threat to his life and ex-minister for information Fawad Chaudhry in April had said that a plot to assassinate Khan had been reported by the security agencies.

Khan on May 14 reiterated that there was a threat to his life and told his supporters at a rally that he had recorded a video in which he had taken the names of all those who “conspired against me”.

