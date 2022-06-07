Indonesian consulate arranges event on family law, Pancasila norms

KARACHI: Indonesian Consulate in Karachi held an event on Social Awareness on Family Law in Pakistan and the Pancasila norms in a local hotel on Saturday.

In the opening remarks, Indonesian Consul General, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, shared his hope that the Indonesian diaspora in Sindh province will be able to understand the good values of Pancasila as Indonesian national ideology, and implement them in harmonious ways with the life and culture of Pakistan, as diaspora, as well as, in family life.

The event begun with a presentation from Prof. Dr. Hariyono, M.Pd. from Pancasila Ideology Development Agency, who shared the history of Pancasila as Indonesian ideology. Pancasila constitutes a uniting process of all the cultural values of the various tribes and religions in Indonesia that are crystallised into five principles, namely: 1. Belief in One God, 2. Just and civilized humanity, 3. The unity of Indonesia, 4. Democracy guided by the inner wisdom in the unanimity arising out of deliberations among representatives, and 5. Social justice for all Indonesian people. With Pancasila values, Indonesian diaspora in Pakistan are expected to contribute positive impacts to Pakistan.

The presentation on Family Law in Pakistan was conducted by Mufti Bilal Ahmed Qazi from Muawin the Facilitator (Pvt) Ltd.

The discussion ran lively and attended by many Indonesian-Pakistani mixed-marriage couples with their family.

The family law in Pakistan are based on Islam. Indonesia and Pakistan are the two biggest Muslim countries in the world. The discussion covered the requirements for marriage, inheritance law, etc.

Besides being a part of consular service from the Consulate, the event also constituted part of social and cultural development between Indonesia and Pakistan.

