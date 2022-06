KARACHI: Mian Akram Farid, Director EFP Board will serve as acting president of Employer’s Federation of Pakistan from June 7 to June 13, 2022.

According to the statement, a three-member employer’s delegation from Pakistan led by Zaki Ahmed Khan, VP EFP, were attending the Internal Labour Conference being held in Geneva while Ismail Suttar, EFP President, was leaving for US on June 7.

