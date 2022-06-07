ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
Energy Transfer signs agreement for LNG supply to China Gas

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: Energy Transfer LNG, a unit of Energy Transfer LP, entered into a deal to supply 0.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year to China Gas Holdings on a free-on-board basis for 25 years, the companies said on Sunday.

China Gas Hongda Energy Trading Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of gas distributor China Gas, has entered into an LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Energy Transfer, related to its Lake Charles LNG project, the companies said. The purchase price is indexed to the Henry Hub benchmark plus a fixed liquefaction charge and first deliveries are expected to start in 2026, the statement said.

LNG Energy Transfer LP Hongda Energy Trading Co SPA

