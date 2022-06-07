Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
07 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Kohat Cement Company - - - - 29.06.2022 23.06.2022
Limited 11:00 A.M to
EOGM 29.07.2022
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
