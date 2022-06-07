KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Kohat Cement Company - - - - 29.06.2022 23.06.2022 Limited 11:00 A.M to EOGM 29.07.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares

