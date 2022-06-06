ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
Messi conjures up five-timer in Estonia friendly

AFP 06 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Lionel Messi scored all the goals in Argentina’s 5-0 friendly win over Estonia in Pamplona, Spain on Sunday.

Messi joins a select club comprising only Juan Andres Marvezy and Manuel Moreno to score five in a game for Argentina.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or scored from the spot in the eighth minute, then added four more in the space of half an hour (45, 47, 71 and 76 minutes).

His quintet extended his record tally of goals for his country to 86.

‘More important battles’: Ukraine fans upset at missing World Cup

Lionel Scaloni’s side are unbeaten in 33 matches, the last loss a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America.

At the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year Argentina are drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

