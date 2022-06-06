ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
ASL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.59%)
AVN 73.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.56%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.81%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PRL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 28.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.05%)
TPLP 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.62%)
TREET 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
UNITY 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.74%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 42.3 (1.04%)
BR30 14,743 Increased By 204.6 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,549 Increased By 234.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,848 Increased By 114.2 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Southgate counting on England fans to behave against Germany

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

England manager Gareth Southgate urged travelling fans to behave themselves when the Three Lions face Germany in Munich on Tuesday, saying that their actions could have a negative impact on the team.

The Football Association (FA) are reportedly concerned that the Nations League fixture, seen as England’s first major away game in four years, could trigger clashes between supporters of the two sides.

England’s previous visit to Germany in 2017 resulted in the FA condemning the behaviour of some fans, who were seen making Nazi salutes.

“Staff are working on things detracting from the main part of their job, you are embarrassed when you hear about it, because you know it’s a representation of your country,” Southgate told reporters. “So we’re always conscious of that, I think we can only give the correct messages, it’s then you’ve got to rely on people behaving themselves.”

England’s game against Italy at Molineux on Saturday will be played without fans as punishment for the crowd trouble that marred the Euro 2020 final between the two teams last July.

England beaten in Hungary, Italy hold Germany in Nations League

“I think we know, because of the landscape at the moment, that the spotlight is going to be on, so we want to be coming away talking about a brilliant night, good football and a stunning atmosphere,” added Southgate.

England’s 1-0 defeat by Hungary in Budapest last week was supposed to be played behind closed doors after the hosts were disciplined for repeated racist fan behaviour, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules.

Bayern Munich Germany Gareth Southgate England manager Football Association

Comments

1000 characters

Southgate counting on England fans to behave against Germany

Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee crosses 199 against US dollar again

FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn Nupur Sharma’s comments

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

Gold inches higher as US Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Read more stories