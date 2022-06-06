Imran asks KP govt to resolve businessmen issues

PESHAWAR: A high-level businessmen delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, headed by president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Chief Minister’s House.

The delegation also comprised SCCI’s former presidents Riaz Arshad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Haji Muhammad Afzal, President of Industrialist Association Hayatabad Peshawar Malik Imran Ishaq, SCCI executive member and IAP former president Zarak Khan, Sohail Javed, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar Division, Shahida Parveen and former MNA Sajida Zulfiqar, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Members of the delegation apprised the PTI chairman Imran Khan in detail regarding issues of business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the government to devise a comprehensive roadmap /strategy to resolve all those issues, for which they gave a number of suggestions on the occasion.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, during the meeting paid serious attention to problems of the business community. Former prime minister told the delegation that the country’s economy would flourish with prompt resolution of business community issues.

Imran Khan recalled the previous PTI led government had made sufficient steps to provide relief to the business community at every level, because the crippling economy, which was inherited to his government, has stood at its feet to some extent.

On the occasion, Imran Khan issued instructions to the provincial government and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take immediate measures for the resolution of the business community in the province. When the businessmen would be prosperous then the country’s economy could flourish, and countless opportunities of employment and business were available, says Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman said he fully knew about the problems of the business community of the province. He noted the precedence of bravery and velour that was shown by KP businessmen during novel corona virus pandemic, terrorism and insurgency situation, didn’t find anywhere.

Imran Khan linked the country’s progress with economic development and prosperity. For this purpose, he stressed it is imperative to take every possible step. The PTI chairman assured the visiting delegation of businessmen to take prompt and tangible steps for resolving their problems at the provincial level.

The SCCI’s president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and rest members of the delegation thanked the PTI chief Imran Khan for issuing instructions to make serious steps to resolve business community problems as a priority basis in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022